Phillies' Scott Kingery: Returns to lineup Friday
Kingery (elbow) is back in the lineup Friday against the Nationals, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Kingery left Tuesday's game against Miami with an elbow bruise and sat out the following game, but the injury wasn't particularly serious and he's back in action already. He'll continue to be the Phillies' primary shortstop while J.P. Crawford remains out with a forearm strain, which is expected to leave him out for at least another ten days.
