Kingery went 1-for-7 with a triple and a run Tuesday in the Phillies' 3-2 win over the Tigers in 15 innings.

Kingery made his lone hit of the day count, as he kicked off the top of the 15th with a leadoff triple and came around to score the game-winning run on Rhys Hoskins' single. Despite coming through in the clutch Tuesday, Kingery has been on a downswing lately with five hits and nine strikeouts in 25 at-bats over his last six contests. He'll be bumped down from his normal leadoff spot to No. 2 in the order in the series finale Wednesday, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.