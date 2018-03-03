Kingery played five innings in center field Saturday against the Pirates but did not have a single fly ball hit to him, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

The Phillies appear to be committed to increasing Kingery's positional flexibility. He's considered their second baseman of the future, but incumbent second baseman Cesar Hernandez has been the team's second-best player (according to fWAR) over the last three years so is unlikely to turn over a full-time role to Kingery. Of course, the only player better than Hernandez over that time has been center fielder Odubel Herrera, so adding the ability to play in center doesn't seem like an obvious move for Kingery. Still, it demonstrates that the Phillies are willing to be creative in finding a path to playing time for Kingery, so he's likely to get a number of at-bats at various spots around the field once he's promoted later this season.