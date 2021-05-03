Kingery was optioned to the Phillies' alternate training site Monday.
The Phillies wanted Kingery to get regular at-bats in the minors to sort things out after an awful 2020 season and a poor spring. They were forced to turn to him during a late-April injury crisis but will send him back down now that the minor leagues are about to start. Cristopher Sanchez was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Called up by Phillies•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Misses out on Opening Day roster•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Not promised everyday role•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Smacks third homer Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Opportunities on upswing•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Back in lineup•