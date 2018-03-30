Phillies' Scott Kingery: Set for major-league debut
Kingery is batting sixth and playing third base Friday against the Braves, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The Phillies figure to rotate quite a bit in the opening weeks of the season and Kingery could see time at multiple positions. He's one of the more exciting rookies in baseball, with the ability to steal 25 or more bases while hitting double-digit home runs. Of course, he'll need to be in the lineup to reach those totals. His fantasy value will become more clear after a few weeks, once we see whether he'll be starting the majority of the time or only occasionally.
More News
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Out of Opening Day lineup•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Signs extension, makes Opening Day roster•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Getting reps at multiple spots•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Sees time in center field•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Likely ticketed for Triple-A to open season•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Trying multiple positions this spring•
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!