Kingery is batting sixth and playing third base Friday against the Braves, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The Phillies figure to rotate quite a bit in the opening weeks of the season and Kingery could see time at multiple positions. He's one of the more exciting rookies in baseball, with the ability to steal 25 or more bases while hitting double-digit home runs. Of course, he'll need to be in the lineup to reach those totals. His fantasy value will become more clear after a few weeks, once we see whether he'll be starting the majority of the time or only occasionally.