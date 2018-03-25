Phillies' Scott Kingery: Signs extension; makes Opening Day roster spot
Kingery has made the Phillies' Opening Day roster, a source has informed Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. He has also signed a six-year, $24 million extension that runs through the 2023 season, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Kingery -- widely considered the Phillies' top prospect -- enjoyed a strong spring training performance, going 20-for-51 (.392) at the plate with four home runs and four stolen bases. Manager Gabe Kapler groomed the young infielder for a hybrid role, playing him at multiple different positions (including center field) in his Grapefruit League appearances. It's unclear what his exact role will be with the big-league club to begin the year, but he'll likely provide valuable contributions, even in a bench role. Kingery's new contract also includes club options for the 2024, 2025 and 2026 seasons.
