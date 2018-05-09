Kingery is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Kingery has been the Phillies' primary shortstop in the absence of J.P. Crawford (forearm). Crawford's originally reported two-week timeline would put him on track to return early next week, at which point Kingery will likely resume a super-utility role. Whether or not he plays as often as he did at the beginning of the season when that happens remains to be seen. He's hitting a disappointing .213/.265/.343, numbers that certainly don't demand an everyday role. Pedro Florimon will get the start at shortstop Wednesday.