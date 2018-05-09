Phillies' Scott Kingery: Sits out Wednesday
Kingery is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.
Kingery has been the Phillies' primary shortstop in the absence of J.P. Crawford (forearm). Crawford's originally reported two-week timeline would put him on track to return early next week, at which point Kingery will likely resume a super-utility role. Whether or not he plays as often as he did at the beginning of the season when that happens remains to be seen. He's hitting a disappointing .213/.265/.343, numbers that certainly don't demand an everyday role. Pedro Florimon will get the start at shortstop Wednesday.
