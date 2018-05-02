Phillies' Scott Kingery: Sits out Wednesday
Kingery is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins after getting hit on the elbow by a pitch the day before.
Kingery's injury was called just a bruise, so it's unlikely that he'll be out long, but he'll miss at least one game. Pedro Florimon will handle shortstop in his place.
