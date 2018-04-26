Phillies' Scott Kingery: Sitting again Thursday
Kingery is out of the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The Phillies don't have any immediate plans to demote Kingery in light of his 2-for-25 slump over the past eight games, but it looks like he could remain on the bench more frequently until he breaks out of his funk at the plate. Kingery is sitting for the second straight day, paving the way for Maikel Franco, who has most commonly sat at the top prospect's expense this season, to pick up another start at third base.
