Kingery went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double to help the Phillies to a 7-3 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Kingery got the Phillies on the board in the second inning, launching a solo blast off Merrill Kelly for his 14th long ball of the season. He's posting a solid campaign at the dish, as his slash line now sits at .276/.334/.507 across 315 plate appearances.