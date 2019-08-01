Kingery will start in center field and bat sixth Thursday against the Giants.

After serving as the Phillies' primary leadoff man for the past five weeks, Kingery looks as though he may have surrendered that role to Cesar Hernandez. He'll hit sixth versus a right-handed pitcher for the second straight day, with Kingery's demotion in the order likely a result of his ongoing slide at the plate. Over his last nine games, Kingery has gone 6-for-42 (.143 average) while striking out in 40 percent of his plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories