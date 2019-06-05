Kingery went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI in a victory over the Padres on Tuesday.

Kingery put the Phillies on the board with a run-scoring double in the second inning and followed with a solo shot to left field in the fourth. The multi-hit game was his 10th in only 20 starts this season. Kingery's slash line now sits at .333/.370/.575.