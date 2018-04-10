Kingery went 1-for-3 with a walk and a home run in Monday's win over the Reds.

The 23-year-old golfed one off lefty Cody Reed for his first career home run in the major leagues. Kingery has sat for two of the team's last five games and he fell from the No. 3 spot to the six hole for Monday's contest. It's not an ideal situation for shallow mixed leagues, but it's hard to imagine Kingery won't be playing every day come the summer months. The speed he gives you should make it easier to be patient.