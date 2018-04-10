Phillies' Scott Kingery: Smacks first big-league homer
Kingery went 1-for-3 with a walk and a home run in Monday's win over the Reds.
The 23-year-old golfed one off lefty Cody Reed for his first career home run in the major leagues. Kingery has sat for two of the team's last five games and he fell from the No. 3 spot to the six hole for Monday's contest. It's not an ideal situation for shallow mixed leagues, but it's hard to imagine Kingery won't be playing every day come the summer months. The speed he gives you should make it easier to be patient.
More News
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Hitting third Thursday•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Hits bench Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Receives third straight start•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Starting at shortstop•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Set for major-league debut•
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...