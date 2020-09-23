Kingery went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during an 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Nationals in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

After remaining on the bench during the matinee Tuesday, Kingery got the start at second base for the nightcap and took Paulo Espino deep in the fourth inning for his third homer of the year. Kingery has started nine of the last 11 games, and while his .222 batting average (6-for-27) over that stretch isn't particularly impressive, five of his hits have gone for extra bases (three doubles, two homers) and he's drawn five walks as well.