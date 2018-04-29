Phillies' Scott Kingery: Starting at shortstop
Kingery will start at shortstop and bat eighth Sunday against the Braves, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
With the Phillies placing J.P. Crawford (forearm) on the 10-day disabled list earlier Sunday, it appears Kingery will receive the first crack at serving as the primary replacement at shortstop. Though he hasn't had a direct path to a starting role at any position this season, the versatile Kingery's ability to play all over the diamond and outfield had allowed him to see regular at-bats before falling into a slump at the plate for the better part of the last two weeks. Kingery, who has gone just 4-for-31 (.129 average) while striking out 14 times in the past 11 games, had started in just three of the Phillies' past four contests, but he should settle back into full-time work now that Crawford is out of the mix.
