Kingery will start at shortstop and bat eighth Sunday against the Braves, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

With the Phillies placing J.P. Crawford (forearm) on the 10-day disabled list earlier Sunday, it appears Kingery will receive the first crack at serving as the primary replacement at shortstop. Though he hasn't had a direct path to a starting role at any position this season, the versatile Kingery's ability to play all over the diamond and outfield had allowed him to see regular at-bats before falling into a slump at the plate for the better part of the last two weeks. Kingery, who has gone just 4-for-31 (.129 average) while striking out 14 times in the past 11 games, had started in just three of the Phillies' past four contests, but he should settle back into full-time work now that Crawford is out of the mix.