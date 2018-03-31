Phillies' Scott Kingery: Starting at shortstop
Kingery is in the starting lineup against the Braves for the second day in a row, this time at shortstop.
Kingery has yet to appeared at his natural position, second base, but it became clear throughout the spring that the Phillies would be willing to use him in multiple positions. Despite sitting on Opening Day, Kingery will now have started in two of the team's opening three games. It may take a few weeks before the Phillies' playing time splits will become clear, but early signs appear positive for those hoping that Kingery will get into the lineup frequently.
