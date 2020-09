Kingery will man second base and will bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Mets, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Due to injuries elsewhere on the roster, Kingery looks like he could be in store for an everyday role over the final week and a half of the season. Since being reinstated from the injured list Monday, Kingery has produced a home run and a double between his two starts. The two extra-base hits matched his combined output from his first 22 games of the season.