Kingery is not in the lineup Monday against the Cardinals, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Kingery will stick on the bench for a second straight game as manager Gabe Kapler gives Maikel Franco, who went 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBI on Sunday, another start at the hot corner, pushing J.P. Crawford to shortstop. While Kingery has started the majority of games in June, his .651 OPS over that stretch suggests he could continue to lose out on at-bats to Franco and Crawford if he doesn't pick it up.