Phillies' Scott Kingery: Sticks on bench Monday
Kingery is not in the lineup Monday against the Cardinals, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Kingery will stick on the bench for a second straight game as manager Gabe Kapler gives Maikel Franco, who went 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBI on Sunday, another start at the hot corner, pushing J.P. Crawford to shortstop. While Kingery has started the majority of games in June, his .651 OPS over that stretch suggests he could continue to lose out on at-bats to Franco and Crawford if he doesn't pick it up.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start