Phillies' Scott Kingery: Still out of lineup Wednesday
Kingery is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Despite Tuesday's contest having been postponed due to inclement weather and affording everyone on the roster an additional day of rest, Phillies manager Gabe Kapler will stick with the same lineup he intended to use for the series opener. That will result in Kingery hitting the bench for the second time in three games, clearing a spot at shortstop for Pedro Florimon.
