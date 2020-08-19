Kingery will start in center field and bat eighth Wednesday against the Red Sox, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kingery looked like he would be headed to a more regular bench role after top prospect Alec Bohm was called up to take over as the Philles' everyday third baseman, but injuries to Adam Haseley (wrist) and Jean Segura (hamstring) have since reopened steady at-bats for the 26-year-old. He'll be starting for the fourth straight game Wednesday, with three assignments coming in center field and one coming at the keystone.