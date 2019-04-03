Kingery isn't included in the lineup Wednesday for the Phillies' game against the Nationals.

With the Phillies playing a day game after a night game, Kingery looked to have a prime opportunity to receive his first start of the season. Instead, manager Gabe Kapler will roll out the exact same starting nine and batting order he's used in the Phillies' first four games, thereby limiting Kingery to a bench role once again. The second-year utility man has logged just two at-bats this season.