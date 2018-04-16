Phillies' Scott Kingery: Stretches hitting streak to six
Kingery went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Rays.
Kingery's hot start has earned him a near-everyday role. He's started the Phillies' last six games and has a hit in each, driving in 11 runs over that span. Expect the Phillies to continue getting him into the lineup as often as possible, as he's now started at five different positions.
