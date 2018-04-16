Kingery went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Rays.

Kingery's hot start has earned him a near-everyday role. He's started the Phillies' last six games and has a hit in each, driving in 11 runs over that span. Expect the Phillies to continue getting him into the lineup as often as possible, as he's now started at five different positions.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories