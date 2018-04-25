Kingery wore the golden sombrero in the Phillies' 8-4 loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, striking out in all four of his at-bats.

Kingery never struck out in more than 21.7 percent of his plate appearances at any level of the minors, but adjusting to the increased velocities and more advanced repertoires of major-league pitchers has been a challenge for the top prospect. The 23-year-old is stuck in a 2-for-24 slump over his past seven games and has struck out 12 times in that span, bumping him up to a 30.5 percent strikeout rate for the season. Perhaps even more disconcerting, Kingery owns a 16.1 percent swinging-strike rate, which ranks as the 10th-worst mark among qualified hitters. Though it appears Kingery may be more of a batting-average risk than expected until he cuts down on the whiffs, he should still offer plenty of categorical juice in the form of home runs and stolen bases while he continues to receive regular plate appearances.