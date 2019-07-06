Phillies' Scott Kingery: Swats 11th homer
Kingery went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 7-2 win over the Mets.
His leadoff homer was the only run the Phillies could scratch across against Jacob deGrom through the game's first six innings, but fortunately for them the Mets bullpen had to work the final two frames. Kingery is now slashing .307/.361/.573 on the year with 11 homers, five steals, 27 RBI and 30 runs in 56 games, but his production should pick up in the second half if he sticks at the top of the order.
More News
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Jumps up to leadoff spot•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Power surge continues•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Delivers three-run homer•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Launches two homers in wild loss•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Slugs fourth home run•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Will man center against southpaws•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...