Kingery went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 7-2 win over the Mets.

His leadoff homer was the only run the Phillies could scratch across against Jacob deGrom through the game's first six innings, but fortunately for them the Mets bullpen had to work the final two frames. Kingery is now slashing .307/.361/.573 on the year with 11 homers, five steals, 27 RBI and 30 runs in 56 games, but his production should pick up in the second half if he sticks at the top of the order.