Kingery is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Kingery missed a start earlier in the week due to an elbow bruise, but had started five of the last six games overall for Philadelphia. He'll get a day off Sunday after going 1-for-7 to begin the series, giving way to Pedro Florimon at shortstop.

