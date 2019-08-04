Kingery will serve as the Phillies' starting third baseman going forward, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Kingery has primarily been working in center field over the past two months, but he'll shift most of those duties to the hot corner after Maikel Franco was demoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Kingery still seems likely to move around the diamond a bit simply due to his versatility, but most of his action should now come at third base. Roman Quinn figures to see a bump in playing time in center field as a result.