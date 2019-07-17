Phillies' Scott Kingery: Tallies three runs
Kingery went 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored, two RBI and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.
Kingery stuffed the box score Tuesday as he hit his second homer in as many days against the Dodgers. The 25-year-old entered the game with a .540 OPS and a 38.6 percent strikeout rate over his previous 15 games, but he appears to be busting out of the slump.
More News
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Posts 12th home run•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Swats 11th homer•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Jumps up to leadoff spot•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Power surge continues•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Delivers three-run homer•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Launches two homers in wild loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...