Kingery went 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored, two RBI and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.

Kingery stuffed the box score Tuesday as he hit his second homer in as many days against the Dodgers. The 25-year-old entered the game with a .540 OPS and a 38.6 percent strikeout rate over his previous 15 games, but he appears to be busting out of the slump.