The Phillies declined Kingery's $13 million club option for 2024 on Friday.

Kingery hasn't registered a major-league plate appearance since 2021, so the decision to pass on his option was fairly predictable. However, rather than becoming a free agent, Kingery's contract will revert back to the minor-league deal he signed in 2015, and he will remain within the Phillies' farm system. The 29-year-old infielder slashed .244/.325/.399 with Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2023.