Kingery recently had surgery to repair a labrum injury in his right shoulder, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies hope Kingery will be healthy by the beginning of spring training next season. He appeared in 15 games for the Phillies in 2021, recording just one hit and striking out 12 times in 19 at-bats. The 27-year-old hasn't enjoyed a competent MLB season since 2019, when he played 126 games and hit .258 with 19 home runs and 55 RBI.