Kingery is in an open competition with Maikel Franco to be the Phillies' starting third baseman, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Jean Segura arriving via trade over the offseason, Kingery's best bet for regular playing time could come at third base. The 24-year-old wasn't great at the plate last season, managing just a .226/.267/.338 line with eight homers, 55 runs and 10 stolen bases. The numbers say he offers better defense than Franco, though Kingery only played third base 10 times last season, so those metrics are probably noisy. This will all be moot if the Phillies wind up adding Manny Machado.