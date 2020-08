Kingery went 1-for-1 with a walkoff three-run homer in the 11th inning in a 7-4 victory over the Braves on Friday.

Kingery entered the game in the top half of the 11th as a defensive replacement for Alec Bohm but ended up being the hero at the plate after a three-run shot to left sealed the win for the Phillies. It was Kingery's first home run of 2020, and he has just nine hits and four RBI across 67 at-bats this season as he continues to play a supporting role off the bench.