Kingery is expected to draw starts in center field against left-handed pitching moving forward, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It was first reported that Kingery could take on an everyday role in center field following the placement of Odubel Herrera on administrative leave, though the Phillies have since announced that Andrew McCutchen will see time in center against right-handers. Kingery possesses a lot of versatility, so even though he appears to have missed out on a starting role, he's still expected to see plenty of playing time around the diamond. He'll start at third base and bat seventh Tuesday against the Cardinals.