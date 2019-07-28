Phillies' Sean Rodriguez: Big game in rare start
Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two additional runs Saturday in the Phillies' 15-7 loss to the Braves.
After being activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Rodriguez was on the bench for his first two games back with the Phillies before entering the lineup in left field Saturday. He came through with a big performance in the blowout loss, but it's unlikely to result in the veteran seeing increased opportunities. Manager Gabe Kapler seems fairly committed to rolling out Bryce Harper, Scott Kingery and Adam Haseley as the team's everyday outfield.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...