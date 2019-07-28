Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two additional runs Saturday in the Phillies' 15-7 loss to the Braves.

After being activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Rodriguez was on the bench for his first two games back with the Phillies before entering the lineup in left field Saturday. He came through with a big performance in the blowout loss, but it's unlikely to result in the veteran seeing increased opportunities. Manager Gabe Kapler seems fairly committed to rolling out Bryce Harper, Scott Kingery and Adam Haseley as the team's everyday outfield.