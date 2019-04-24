Rodriguez's contract was selected by the Phillies on Wednesday, and he'll head straight into the starting lineup against the Mets.

Rodriguez failed to make the Phillies on a minor-league deal out of camp and was passed over for Phil Gosselin and Mitch Walding as the first two infielders called up this season. He's up to replace Walding now and will give the Phillies another player (along with Gosselin) able to handle shortstop until Jean Segura and Scott Kingery return from their hamstring injuries. Neither player is expected to miss too much time, so Rodriguez's stay on the roster may be a short one.