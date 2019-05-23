Phillies' Sean Rodriguez: Draws rare start
Rodriguez will start at third base and bat eighth Thursday against the Cubs.
Rodriguez will enter the lineup for just the third time in May with everyday third baseman Maikel Franco receiving a rare day off. Though Rodriguez's ability to play multiple spots in the infield and outfield makes him a quality bench piece, Scott Kingery and Phil Gosselin offer similar versatility. Kingery would likely be first in line to ascend to a full-time role if any of the Phillies' everyday players should miss time due to an injury.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: New closer in the Rockies?
There may be some steals and saves options on your waiver wire, plus we rate winners and losers...
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal