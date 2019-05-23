Rodriguez will start at third base and bat eighth Thursday against the Cubs.

Rodriguez will enter the lineup for just the third time in May with everyday third baseman Maikel Franco receiving a rare day off. Though Rodriguez's ability to play multiple spots in the infield and outfield makes him a quality bench piece, Scott Kingery and Phil Gosselin offer similar versatility. Kingery would likely be first in line to ascend to a full-time role if any of the Phillies' everyday players should miss time due to an injury.