Rodriguez will start in left field and bat sixth in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Nationals, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The utility man will enter the starting nine in place of Jay Bruce, who is still tending to the strained left hamstring he sustained over the weekend. The Phillies continue to view Bruce's injury as more of a day-to-day concern, so Rodriguez doesn't look to be in line for a full-time role.