Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Marlins.

Rodriguez earned his second consecutive start at shortstop with both Scott Kingery (hamstring) and Jean Segura (hamstring) still out. He took advantage by taking southpaw Caleb Smith deep for his first home run of the season. Segura is on track to return Saturday against the Marlins, meaning regular playing time will be short-lived for Rodriguez.

More News
Our Latest Stories