Rodriguez went 1-for-2 with a walkoff solo homer in Monday's win over the Pirates.

The journeyman defeated his former team with a homer to lead off the 11th inning against Michael Feliz, sending the Phillies home victorius. Rodriguez's versatility has kept him around as a veteran bench option, but his .214/.316/.393 slash line on the season (his best performance in three years) doesn't suggest he'd be a particularly appealing fantasy option should injuries open up more at-bats down the stretch.

