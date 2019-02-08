Rodriguez signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies on Friday which includes an invitation to major-league camp, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Scott Kingery and Roman Quinn are likely to be the top two bench options in Philadelphia, but that leaves one or two spots still available for Rodriguez to fight for. The 33-year-old has the versatility required of an end-of-the-bench player, having appeared everywhere except pitcher and catcher last season, but his bat has been clearly trending in the wrong direction. He's posted a miserable .167/.277/.305 line in 326 plate appearances over the last two seasons and will need a strong spring if he's to be seriously considered for a roster spot.