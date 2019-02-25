Phillies' Sean Rodriguez: Playing through meniscus tear
Rodriguez pinch hit in Monday's game against the Tigers despite a meniscus tear, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
The injury is reportedly insignificant enough that he can play through the pain. The veteran is battling for a bench spot as a non-roster invitee, so he'll need every at-bat he can get if he's to claim a place on the team.
