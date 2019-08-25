Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Rodriguez has started only once in the Phillies' last 11 games and shouldn't see his opportunities pick up anytime soon with the team leaning heavily on its regulars while earning a wild-card spot remains realistic. The veteran's lack of steady playing time lately has probably hurt him when he's summoned for pinch-hitting chances, as he's gone just 1-for-18 at the dish in August.