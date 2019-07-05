Phillies' Sean Rodriguez: Slugs second home run
Rodriguez came on as a pinch hitter and hit a solo home run in his only at bat in Thursday's loss to the Braves.
Rodriguez was called upon to pinch hit in the sixth inning and delivered a 414-foot blast to center field. It was his first home run since April 25 -- a span of 50 at-bats. Functioning primarily as a pinch hitter, Rodriguez is slashing .214/.318/.375 in 56 at-bats this season.
