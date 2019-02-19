Phillies' Sean Rodriguez: Tears meniscus
Rodriguez tore his meniscus Tuesday and could require surgery, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Phillies will make the call on surgery after a few days once the swelling has gone down. Rodriguez had been hoping to win a utility spot on the team's bench this spring, but he'll now likely miss out on the opportunity to prove himself even if surgery doesn't end up being required.
