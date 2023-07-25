Philadelphia activated Dominguez (oblique) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
Dominguez will back in the Phillies' bullpen Tuesday night against the Orioles after missing about five weeks with a left oblique strain. The 28-year-old setup man has posted a 4.33 ERA and 28:11 K:BB in 27 innings (32 appearances) this season when healthy.
More News
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Slated to return Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Poised for rehab assignment•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Throws to hitters•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Throws bullpen session•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Unlikely back before break•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Back to throwing•