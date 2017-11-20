Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Added to 40-man roster

Dominguez was added to the Phillies' 40-man roster Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

He's still likely a couple of years away from the majors, but this move isn't all too surprising seeing as Dominguez is viewed as one of the team's top pitching prospects. A shoulder injury limited him to just 13 starts with High-A Clearwater last season, but the 22-year-old posted a solid 3.61 ERA and 75:30 K:BB when healthy. Look for him to keep establishing himself as one of the Phillies' best young pitchers, though the team may choose to be cautious with his workload next season given his past shoulder issues.