Dominguez allowed his first career hit in his seventh career appearance Monday against the Braves, but still came away with his fourth hold of the year after throwing a scoreless eighth inning, striking out one batter.

Dominguez entered the game with a three-run lead in the top of the eighth, facing a pinch hitter followed by the top three hitters of the Braves' lineup. The outing did little to elucidate the Phillies' closer situation, as Dominguez was used in a setup role in front of Hector Neris despite getting a clean two-inning save last time out. It's quite likely that manager Gabe Kapler has no intention of having a defined closer but will instead use relievers based on matchups and situations. If that's the case, Dominguez seems to be seen as the best reliever in the bullpen at the moment, as he was trusted against the top of the Braves' order while Neris faced an easier set of hitters. That means he'll likely get a decent number of saves, but if the most important situation comes up earlier in the game, Kapler won't hesitate to use him.