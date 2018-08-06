Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Allows run in seventh inning
Dominguez recorded three strikeouts in one inning Sunday against the Marlins but also gave up a solo homer, saddling him with a blown save.
Manager Gabe Kapler continues to deploy his bullpen in unconventional ways, using Dominguez in the highest-leverage spots and not restricting him to the ninth inning. This time around, he was called upon with a one-run lead in the top of the seventh with the Marlins' second, third and fourth hitters due up. He managed to strike out Brian Anderson and Starlin Castro without throwing a single ball but allowed Justin Bour to tie the game with a solo shot. Dominguez's uncommon usage pattern means that while he'll almost certainly end the season as the Phillies' saves leader, he'll wind up with a total far lower than most closers, but his strikeouts and ratios make him a valuable enough reliever in most formats.
