Dominguez (elbow) agreed to a one-year, $727,500 contract with the Phillies on Monday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

He had Tommy John surgery in late July, so Dominguez may not pitch at all in the majors this season. Obviously the Phillies like his talent enough to pay to keep him in the organization during a lost season. He had a breakout rookies season in 2018 when he logged a 2.95 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in 58 innings, but struggled to a 4.01 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 24.2 innings in 2019.