Dominguez was saddled with a blown save and a loss after allowing a pair of runs on a walk and three hits while getting just one out Sunday against the Nationals.

Dominguez was called on to face the toughest part of the Nationals' order with a man on first and one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, holding a slim, one-run lead. He couldn't get the job done, allowing a double to Bryce Harper and singles to Daniel Murphy and Michael Taylor. The rookie's first 12 appearances were stellar, as he threw 14.2 scoreless innings with 16 strikeouts and allowed just three baserunners. He's fallen down to earth over his last eight appearances, allowing six runs and 16 baserunners in nine innings. Notably, Dominguez never pitched on back-to-back days in that first stretch but has done so three times in the latter stretch, with a 3.00 WHIP and a 12.00 ERA in those appearances. The Phillies may need to back off his usage a bit for him to remain effective.