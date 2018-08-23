Dominguez (1-4) blew his fourth save of the season in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Nationals, serving up a two-run walkoff home run to Ryan Zimmerman with two outs in the ninth inning.

The right-hander seemed to have things well in hand, getting Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon to fly out to begin the frame, but Juan Soto's double into the right-field corner opened the door for Zimmerman's heroics. Dominguez has now blown three of his last five save opportunities, giving up homers each time, and Phillies manager Gabe Kapler may have to start considering other ninth-inning options once again.